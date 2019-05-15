Local players named to OGBCA All-State Teams; local coaches honored

Three local high school girls basketball players were named to the 2019 Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State Teams.

Howe’s Jalei Oglesby was named to the Middle East All-State Team, while Clayton’s Sydnee Wood and Smithville’s Makayla Miller were named to the Small East All-State Team.

Three local coaches received honors from the OGBCA. Howe’s Chris Brown was named the Southeast Region Coach of the Year, Howe’s Shawn Womack was named the Region 6 Junior High Coach of the Year and Smithville’s Shermon Southard was one of the two recipients of the Charles K. Heatly Award.