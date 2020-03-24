Local school superintendents concerned with this morning’s impending decision by Oklahoma State Board of Education

Three local high school superintendents voiced their concerns about this morning’s possible decision by Oklahoma State Schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, to keep high schools closed the rest of the school year and do distance learning the rest of the spring semester.

“I was personally made aware of this decision was going to go down Sunday afternoon,” Howe Public Schools Superintendent Scott Parks said during Poteau’s Oklahoma State Rep. Lundy Kiger’s second meeting based on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. “I’m fortunate that I’m on (Oklahoma State) Superintendent (Joy) Hofmeister’s council, so she called me at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and advised us this was what was going to develop. The state board will meet at 9 a.m. (this morning) will meet in consideration of shutting down the traditional sense of schools operating because of the virus and going to a continuous learning model. We’ll make sure those students who were in good standings to graduate leading into this will be afforded the opportunity to graduate. That’s why the announcement of (Wednesday’s) meeting came (Monday) so we can have as much time as possible to shift gears.”