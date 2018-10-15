Local UAFS students in 'Carmina Burana'

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's combined choirs and Symphonic Band will perform the acclaimed masterwork “Carmina Burana” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, located at 55 S. 7th Street, Fort Smith.

Local students and musicians listed among the performers include: James Eaton of Pocola, William Newby of Poteau and Ashton Nichols and Eryn Pool of Muldrow.

Tickets for the performance, which is part of the university’s Season of Entertainment 38, are $6 for the general public.

Written by Carl Orff, the 25-movement work is based on medieval poetry from the 11th and 12th centuries. Dr. Alexandra Zacharella, Director of Bands, will conduct the performance. UAFS faculty members Dr. Timothy Workman, Director of Choral Activities and Dr. Elizabeth Momand, Soprano will be featured soloists.

For more information on the concert, contact Zacharella at (479) 788-7972 or alex.zacharella@uafs.edu.