Looking to Four-Peat, Avenge Loss to Texas

Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra, shown here in a Big 12 Conference game against Kansas State on Oct. 27 at Owen Field in Norman, and the Sooners will get a chance to not only four-peat as conference champions but can avenge their only loss this season when they face Texas today in the Big 12 Championship Game at Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Jason Gray
Friday, November 30, 2018

Category: