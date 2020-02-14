Love abounds here at home, spread it around

Valentine’s Day is a day to show your love through gifts and experiences, and LeFlore County has plenty to offer. Here are just a few things to do this Valentine’s weekend.

A great valentine experience for the connoisseur of theatre arts, The Poteau Artist Cooperative will be staging a madcap, comedic murder mystery play all weekend (Feb. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m., and Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.) courtesy of Good Times Community Theatre. Join an all-lady cast of kooky characters as they unravel the whodunit that is the Crazy Quilt Club.

For the music lovers’ lovers there’s plenty to hear at Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola this weekend. From 9-11 p.m. at Gilley’s at Choctaw Casino & Resort, Vertical Groove of Fort Smith will bring a varied mix of rock to the stage.

