Mainstreet Gains Affiliation

Monday’s meeting of Poteau Mainstreet Matters Inc.’s board saw several important issues discussed,

one of which realizes one of the group’s long-sought goals.

The board members discussed their upcoming Downtown Farmer’s Market, Friday evening

luncheons that will precede the Saturday markets, and how they are going to make the downtown area

safer for everyone, specifically the younger folks.

The biggest safety feature discussed was creating crosswalks, with striping and signage, that

connect other downtown youth organizations to the Pocket Park area.

For the full story, please subscribe to the e-edition at www.poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions , or come

into the office at 804 N Broadway, #A in Poteau!