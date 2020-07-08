Make-up tournaments added to LeFlore County Bass Club schedule

The LeFlore County Bass Club has added three tournaments to make up for dates that were missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is the schedule for the remainder of the season.

LeFlore County Bass Club tournaments

July 25

Lake Sardis (Potato Hills South)

Aug. 9

Lake Wister (Ward's Landing)

Sept. 26

Robert S. Kerr Reservoir (Applegate Cove)

Oct. 17-18

2020 Classic at Iron Lake (The draw for the lake will be at the June 21 tournament.)

Open tournaments

July 11

Wister Lake (Ward’s Landing)

Aug. 15

Wister Lake (Ward’s Landing)

Sept. 12

Wister Lake (Ward’s Landing)

Thursday Night Jackpots

July 9, July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20

2020 Jackpot Championship: Sept. 27 (All jackpots will be at Wister Lake. 6-9 p.m. each event)

For further information or to ask questions, call the Jody Ray Adams fishing hotline at 918-649-7387.