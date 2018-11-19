Man accused of bow murder in Poteau

Joshua Dean Wade, 33, of Poteau is behind bars on suspicion of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting another man with a compound bow on Sunday evening.

Poteau Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell said officers were dispatched to the area at 8:25 p.m. where they found 54-year-old Buddy Wayne Wade of Poteau shot through the chest with an arrow. It happened at an apartment on 203 Lacey Lane in Poteau. Buddy Wayne Wade was deceased at officers' arrival, Russell said.

Police took Joshua Wade into custody at the scene, as well as the compound bow allegedly used in the murder.

Russell said investigators believe Joshua Wade rang the doorbell at the apartment two separate times. He would hide around a corner after each ring.

Police believe on the second ring, Buddy Wade stepped onto the porch. It is then alleged Joshua Wade stepped around the corner and shot Buddy Wade with an arrow.

Joshua Wade was booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center.