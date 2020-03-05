Man with local ties charged with Arkansas murder

Two men, one with LeFlore County ties, have been charged in connection with the murder of a man who had been reported missing since last September.

According to a press release issued by the Baxter County Ark., Sheriff’s Department, investigators from Mountain Home Police Department began working a missing person case in September with limited results until Dec. 5, when they received a call from a concerned citizen purportedly having information that the missing person was deceased and that his body was somewhere in the Norfork area.

The concerned citizen provided sufficient names and information that allowed investigators to conduct several interviews and gather more facts that pointed to persons of interest.

Jeffrey Scott Shepherd, who has a lengthy criminal history in LeFlore County and James Edward Tyler Davis, have been charged with murder and battery following the investigation that lead to the recovery of the remains of Tyler Wade Pickett, of Mountain Home.