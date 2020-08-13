McCurtain males injured in Thursday morning accident

Two McCurtain males were injured in a two-vehicle accident early Thursday morning near town.

According to the report filed by Trooper Trey Downum of the Haskell/McIntosh County Detachment of Troop C of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Gavin Drewry, 20, was driving a 2002 GMC pick-up on a private road next to Haskell County Road 1290, a mile west of Oklahoma State Highway 31 and four miles west of McCurtain.

The passenger was 39-year-old Jeff Drewry.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the report states Gavin Drewry was eastbound on County Road 1290 when he drove off an overlook cliff, falling approximately 70 to 80 feet, rolling end over end and finally coming to a rest on the ground on its wheels.

The report said Downum could smell the odor of alcohol on Gavin Drewry, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Gavin Drewry was transported by Pafford Emergency Management Services to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., where he was admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

Jeff Drewry also was transported by Pafford EMS to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He, too, was admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

Neither individual were wearing seat belts. While the vehicle had airbags, none were deployed.

Downum was aided at the scene by the Haskell County Sheriff's Department and Pafford EMS.