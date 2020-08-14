McCurtain teenager killed in Thursday accident

A McCurtain High School 2020 graduate was killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Haskell County.

According to the report filed by Trooper Charles Epley of the Haskell County Detachment of Troop C of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Harley Mills, 18, was driving a 1998 Ford Expedition westbound on Oklahoma State Highway 31.

At approximately 5:09 p.m., the report said that when Mills was 5.5 miles east of Kinta, her vehicle departed the roadway to the right, went airborne, rolled three times, ejected Mills under the vehicle and came to rest on her. The report said Mills was pinned for 50 minutes. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While Mills' condition is still being investigated, the report states the cause of the collision was inattentiveness.

The report said while the vehicle had seat belts, they were not used. The vehicle's airbags did not deploy.

Epley was aided at the scene by troopers Daniel Eaton, Dustin Jenson and Lt. Jon Huggins, the Lequire Fire Department, the Haskell County Sheriff's Department and Pafford Emergency Management Services and Air Care.