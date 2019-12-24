Merry Christmas, one and all
PDN Staff
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
POTEAU, OK
The staff at the Poteau Daily News wishes everyone a Merry Christmas with blessing beyond your wildest dreams. Christmas is a time of hope, so we hope that you and yours experience the blessings of the seasons with your family and friends. We have enjoyed bringing the cheer of the season to you through this season and look forward to newer and better opportunities in the coming days.
Merry Christmas from our house to yours!
