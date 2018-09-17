Minor injuries reported in Monday wreck
By:
Amanda Corbin
Monday, September 17, 2018
WISTER —
Several agencies responded to a three-vehicle wreck in front of The Community State Bank in Wister around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Wister Fire Department said its rescue truck and brush truck responded to the wreck with nine firefighters alongside Wister Police Department, LeFlore County Sheriff's Office and LeFlore County EMS. EMS Executive Director Jeff Fishel said one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
