Miss CASC 2019 crowned

Claudia Jones of Stilwell was crowned Miss CASC 2019 on Thursday, Nov. 15, at the annual Miss Carl Albert State College competition. As the new Miss CASC, she will represent Carl Albert at the Miss Oklahoma Pageant in June, 2019.

She will receive a $1000 cash award for the state competition wardrobe and travel, plus a 16-hour tuition waiver at CASC.

Contestants finishing in other top categories include First Runner Up Madeline Humphries from Poteau, and Second Runner Up Larissa Deaton from Wister.

The Crowd Pleaser and Miss Congeniality awards went to Curtsie Pace from Heavener, and the Talent award was won by Madeline Humphries.

Miss CASC 2018 Bailey Oberste of Sallisaw crowned the new Miss CASC.