Missouri fugitive sought in area

Authorities continued their search Thursday for a Missouri jail escapee who stole and wrecked a Heavener police car near Howe the day before.

The suspect, Travis Davis, 30, was arrested when Heavener police were called to the Choctaw Travel Plaza in Heavener by a woman who said she had been kidnapped and forced to drive at gunpoint. She said when they stopped at the gas station her kidnapper fell asleep and she fled the car to get help, according to a release by Heavener Police Chief Ty Armstrong.

Davis was caught, cuffed and placed in the back seat of a Heavener Police car.

While the officers interviewed the alleged victim, Davis maneuvered his cuffs to the front of his body, forced open the window in the security partition, climbed into the driver’s seat and drove away, Armstrong said.

Davis led officers on a high-speed chase for about two miles before crashing the police car into heavy brush and fled on foot.

Armstrong said it was possible that Davis escaped the area by getting onto on a passing freight train, but cautioned people in the area to remain on the lookout.

LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale said the woman who tipped authorities and claimed to have been kidnapped in now being sought as an accomplice.

Davis was was being held in Pettis County on a $110,000 bond for charges including kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a minor, domestic assault, resisting arrest and parole violation.

Davis is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has several tattoos including an eye within a triangle on the front of his neck. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants.