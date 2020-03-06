Mize, Ford get top awards at 2020 Poteau Chamber Banquet

The 2020 decade also brought the Poteau Chamber of Commerce into a new era with the huge celebration as its 101st annual banquet broke a record in attendance with 96 tables in the room and with staff and volunteers more than 900 at the “Rock the Future Night” Feb. 27 at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

This year also is the 108 Years for the chamber itself. The night launched a new era with a strong energy in the room that totally fit its new mission of making Poteau the most positive place to live, work, and do business and also play.

The two biggest honors went to Ashby Mize, who won the Citizen of the Year Award, and Betty Ford, who was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award.