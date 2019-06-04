Moist air mass brings more rain; flash floods
Enough of the rain all ready!
Residents aren’t the only ones saying enough all
ready. Meteorologists with the National Weather
Service in Tulsa are saying it it the last thing we need,
but we are going to be getting more rain in the next
three days
“A moist air mass keeps tracking over the same
area and with all the moisture it efficiently deposits
more rain, sometimes heavy downpours,” Ray
Sondag, meteorologist with NWS in Tulsa said. “The
heavy rains are due to the sodden air mass and they
deliver heavy rains in short amount of time.”
