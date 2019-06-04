Moist air mass brings more rain; flash floods

Enough of the rain all ready!

Residents aren’t the only ones saying enough all

ready. Meteorologists with the National Weather

Service in Tulsa are saying it it the last thing we need,

but we are going to be getting more rain in the next

three days

“A moist air mass keeps tracking over the same

area and with all the moisture it efficiently deposits

more rain, sometimes heavy downpours,” Ray

Sondag, meteorologist with NWS in Tulsa said. “The

heavy rains are due to the sodden air mass and they

deliver heavy rains in short amount of time.”

