Tuesday’s slate of action in the Pocola Summer Baseball League was rained out due to Monday’s rain showers and will not be rescheduled. Games canceled were Wister vs. Pocola, Poteau vs. Wister, Poteau vs. Mansfield, Ark., and Mansfield, Ark., vs. Pocola, 3:15 p.m.

Pocola coach Eddie Combs said he is trying to work out a home game Thursday against Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside.