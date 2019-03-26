Monday's High School Baseball Scores

Leflore 14, Smithville 1

Leflore 10, Savanna 0

Smithville 9, Savanna 4

Bokoshe 6, Gans 4

McCurtain 11, Webbers Falls 1

Arkoma 8, NW Arkansas Home School 3

Pocola 8, Wilburton 0

Wister 9, Vian 6

Indianola 15, Talihina 3

Editor's Note: Games rained out were Poteau at Sallisaw, Cameron at Spiro, Clayton at Heavener and Howe at Braggs. The Poteau-Sallisaw game will be made up at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, while the other games have not been recheduled yet.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley