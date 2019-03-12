Monday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores

SAFE! — Wister baserunner Shaylinn Logan, right, slides safely across home plate as the ball gets past Poteau catcher London Sandlin during Monday afternoon's game in Wister. PDN photo by David Seeley
Poteau 19, Wister 10
Keota 13, Arkoma 2
Gans 13, Arkoma 1
Gans 3, Keota 0
Heavener 16, McCurtain 8
Whitesboro 16, McCurtain 10
Heavener 14, Whitesboro 13
Howe 12, Spiro 3
Howe 15, Tahlequah 10
Tahlequah 18, Spiro 2
Leflore 9, Smithville 1
Cameron 5, Sallisaw-Central 2
Cameron 13, Porum 12, 9 inn.
Editor's Note: The Talihina-Panama game was rained out and has not been rescheduled.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

