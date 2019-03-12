Monday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores

Poteau 19, Wister 10

Keota 13, Arkoma 2

Gans 13, Arkoma 1

Gans 3, Keota 0

Heavener 16, McCurtain 8

Whitesboro 16, McCurtain 10

Heavener 14, Whitesboro 13

Howe 12, Spiro 3

Howe 15, Tahlequah 10

Tahlequah 18, Spiro 2

Leflore 9, Smithville 1

Cameron 5, Sallisaw-Central 2

Cameron 13, Porum 12, 9 inn.

Editor's Note: The Talihina-Panama game was rained out and has not been rescheduled.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley