Monday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Poteau 19, Wister 10
Keota 13, Arkoma 2
Gans 13, Arkoma 1
Gans 3, Keota 0
Heavener 16, McCurtain 8
Whitesboro 16, McCurtain 10
Heavener 14, Whitesboro 13
Howe 12, Spiro 3
Howe 15, Tahlequah 10
Tahlequah 18, Spiro 2
Leflore 9, Smithville 1
Cameron 5, Sallisaw-Central 2
Cameron 13, Porum 12, 9 inn.
Editor's Note: The Talihina-Panama game was rained out and has not been rescheduled.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: