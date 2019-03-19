Monday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Howe 14, Whitesboro 8
Howe 14, Caney 2
Whitesboro 12, Caney 7
Rattan Festival
Poteau 13, Allen 1
Poteau 15, Soper 4
Latta 8, Poteau 1
Heavener 10, Chandler 1
Heavener 7, Soper 6
Leflore 10, Hugo 2
Leflore 12, Carney 0
Calera 19, Leflore 5
Silo 16, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 4
Stuart 14, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 1
Editor's Note — Cameron's game at Porum was postponed since the two teams have already played twice earlier this season.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
