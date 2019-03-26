Monday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Poteau 13, Stilwell 9
Muldrow 9, Poteau 0
Wister 34, Cameron 24
McCurtain 14, Arkoma 0
McCurtain 8, Webbers Falls 5
Webbers Falls 21, Arkoma 13
Howe 14, Morris 2
Whitesboro 9, Tupelo 1
Varnum 15, Whitesboro 2
Crowder 7, Leflore 4
At SE Oklahoma Conference Festival at Valliant
Valliant 12, Smithville 1
Rattan 8, Smithville 0
Editor's Note — Games rained out were the opening day of the Black Diamond Conference Festival in Heavener, which will be made up today with today's originally-scheduled Day 2 games being played Wednesday, and Red Oak at Panama, which has not been rescheduled.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
