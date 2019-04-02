Monday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Poteau 20, Heavener 12
Poteau 14, Sallisaw 3
Heavener 26, Sallisaw 3
McCurtain 16, Cameron 8
McCurtain 8, Talihina 0
Cameron 14, Talihina 3
Clayton/Buffalo Valley 12, Keota 0
Clayton/Buffalo Valley 10, Quinton 3
Quinton 9, Keota 8
Pocola 14, Eufaula 4
Pocola 13, Checotah 10
Red Oak 15, Dewar 2
Whitesboro 14, Caney 6
Whitesboro 14, Tushka 13
Cave Springs 9, Arkoma 8
Cave Springs 5, Arkoma 4
Editor's Note: Leflore's home game with Battiest was canceled.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
