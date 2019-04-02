Monday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores

SAFE! — Poteau baserunner Tori Morgan, bottom, slides safely across home plate as Heavener catcher Kinsey Terry awaits the ball during Monday afternoon's game in Poteau. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Poteau 20, Heavener 12
Poteau 14, Sallisaw 3
Heavener 26, Sallisaw 3
McCurtain 16, Cameron 8
McCurtain 8, Talihina 0
Cameron 14, Talihina 3
Clayton/Buffalo Valley 12, Keota 0
Clayton/Buffalo Valley 10, Quinton 3
Quinton 9, Keota 8
Pocola 14, Eufaula 4
Pocola 13, Checotah 10
Red Oak 15, Dewar 2
Whitesboro 14, Caney 6
Whitesboro 14, Tushka 13
Cave Springs 9, Arkoma 8
Cave Springs 5, Arkoma 4
Editor's Note: Leflore's home game with Battiest was canceled.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

