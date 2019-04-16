Monday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores
Regular Season
Howe 15, Heavener 1
Leflore 16, Panama 6
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 22, Antlers 2
McCurtain 18, Canadian 3
McCurtain 23, Eufaula 2
Whitesboro 10, Kiowa 9, 9 inn.
Battiest 20, Smithville 18
Stigler 3, Talihina 2, 8 inn.
Playoffs
Class 3A District Tournament at Wister
Wister 10, Sallisaw-Central 0
Sallisaw-Central 6, Gans 5
Wister 9, Gans 0, Gans eliminated.
Wister 12, Sallisaw-Central 1, Wister advances to regional tournament next week, Sallisaw-Central eliminated.
Editor's Note: Editor's Note: Poteau's Monday doubleheader with Hartshorne was canceled due to wet fields. Monday's Keota-Cameron game was canceled as was Pocola's road three-way at Vian with Okemah. Cameron's Tuesday home three-way with Gans and Sallisaw-Central was canceled due to both opponents being eliminated in Monday's Class 3A District Tournament in Wister.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
