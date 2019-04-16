Monday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores

Regular Season

Howe 15, Heavener 1

Leflore 16, Panama 6

Clayton-Buffalo Valley 22, Antlers 2

McCurtain 18, Canadian 3

McCurtain 23, Eufaula 2

Whitesboro 10, Kiowa 9, 9 inn.

Battiest 20, Smithville 18

Stigler 3, Talihina 2, 8 inn.

Playoffs

Class 3A District Tournament at Wister

Wister 10, Sallisaw-Central 0

Sallisaw-Central 6, Gans 5

Wister 9, Gans 0, Gans eliminated.

Wister 12, Sallisaw-Central 1, Wister advances to regional tournament next week, Sallisaw-Central eliminated.

Editor's Note: Editor's Note: Poteau's Monday doubleheader with Hartshorne was canceled due to wet fields. Monday's Keota-Cameron game was canceled as was Pocola's road three-way at Vian with Okemah. Cameron's Tuesday home three-way with Gans and Sallisaw-Central was canceled due to both opponents being eliminated in Monday's Class 3A District Tournament in Wister.

