Monday's High School Softball, Baseball Games Rained Out

Mother Nature was the big winner Monday afternoon on the fast-pitch softball and fall baseball diamonds as all games were rained out.

Softball wise, games rained out were Spiro at Pocola, Smithville at Whitesboro, Antlers at Heavener, Savanna at Wister, Arkoma at McCurtain, Clayton-Buffalo Valley at Wright City, Leflore and Keota at Webbers Falls and Talihina at Sallisaw-Central. The Spiro-Pocola, Savanna-Wister, Antlers-Heavener and Talihina/Sallisaw-Central games will be rescheduled later this season since they are district games. No make-up date on the other non-district games have been set as of press time.

Baseball wise, games rained out were Howe at Smithville, Buffalo Valley at McCurtain, Cameron and Haileyville at Clayton, Leflore at Moss and Whitesboro and Varnum at Crowder, with none of them having rescheduled dates as of this time.