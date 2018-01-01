Monday's High School Softball Scores
Poteau 4, Sallisaw 2
Red Oak 8, Cameron 5
Panama 10, Keota 3
Leflore 3, Wister 2
Whitesboro 14, Smithville 0
Talihina 8, Sallisaw-Central 0
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 16, Soper 13
Howe 15, Wewoka 0
Howe 13, Wewoka 1
Heavener 13, Haworth 1
Antlers 8, Heavener 0
Porum 16, Arkoma 8
McCurtain 15, Bokoshe 1
Wilburton 11, Spiro 1
Editor's Note: The Oktaha-Pocola game was canceled due to Pocola Schools being on lockdown due to a suspect at large in the community. Pocola coach Mark Reichert said he was uncertain if the game would be rescheduled.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
