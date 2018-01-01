Monday's High School Softball Scores

Poteau 4, Sallisaw 2

Red Oak 8, Cameron 5

Panama 10, Keota 3

Leflore 3, Wister 2

Whitesboro 14, Smithville 0

Talihina 8, Sallisaw-Central 0

Clayton-Buffalo Valley 16, Soper 13

Howe 15, Wewoka 0

Howe 13, Wewoka 1

Heavener 13, Haworth 1

Antlers 8, Heavener 0

Porum 16, Arkoma 8

McCurtain 15, Bokoshe 1

Wilburton 11, Spiro 1

Editor's Note: The Oktaha-Pocola game was canceled due to Pocola Schools being on lockdown due to a suspect at large in the community. Pocola coach Mark Reichert said he was uncertain if the game would be rescheduled.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley