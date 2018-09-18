Monday's High School Softball Scores
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Fort Gibson 9, Poteau 0
Pocola 11, Heavener 4
Panama 13, Keota 5
Red Oak 6, Wilburton 4
Red Oak 11, Wilburton 3
Leflore 13, Crowder 3
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 11, Porum 3
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 4, McCurtain 3
Howe 19, Sallisaw-Central 2
Spiro 10, Antlers 6
Muldrow 5, Wister 3, 8 inn.
Roland 14, Arkoma 3
Wright City 9, Smithville 7
Stigler 8, Talihina 0
Editor's Note: The Wilburton-Whitesboro portion of the Red Oak-Wilburton-Whitesboro three-way was canceled as was the Smithville-Valliant game from the Smithville-Valliant-Wright City three-way.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
