Monday's High School Softball Scores

Fort Gibson 9, Poteau 0

Pocola 11, Heavener 4

Panama 13, Keota 5

Red Oak 6, Wilburton 4

Red Oak 11, Wilburton 3

Leflore 13, Crowder 3

Clayton-Buffalo Valley 11, Porum 3

Clayton-Buffalo Valley 4, McCurtain 3

Howe 19, Sallisaw-Central 2

Spiro 10, Antlers 6

Muldrow 5, Wister 3, 8 inn.

Roland 14, Arkoma 3

Wright City 9, Smithville 7

Stigler 8, Talihina 0

Editor's Note: The Wilburton-Whitesboro portion of the Red Oak-Wilburton-Whitesboro three-way was canceled as was the Smithville-Valliant game from the Smithville-Valliant-Wright City three-way.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley