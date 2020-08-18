Monroe School shutting down 14 days due to two COVID-19 cases

Monroe Public Schools Superintendent Karen LaRosa announced Monday through the school's Facebook page that the school was shutting down for 14 days due to two confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In the post, LaRosa said, "Monroe Public School has been notified as of today, Aug. 17, 2020, with their first two confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. We are at a heightened level in LeFlore County. To insure our students and staff are protected we are going to shut the school down for 14 days. At this time, students can resume back to traditional school Aug. 31. I am saddened that it has happened this way."

LaRosa said virtual learning will begin Wednesday. "At this time, we will have a packet pick up at Monroe Public School similar to the way we did in the spring on Wednesday at 2-4 p.m.," LaRosa said. "If you can’t make it at that time, please contact your child’s teacher, and they can work with you to get their lessons. We will do everything in our power to make this transition easy on everyone involved. Teachers will be reaching out to their parents/students for guidance.

For additional information, call (918) 658-3516.