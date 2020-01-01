Monroe woman found dead from gunshot wounds

LeFlore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards was hoping to join his two opponents, Rodney Derryberry and Dwayne Frizzell, at Tuesday night's debate at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. Instead, he got called into duty, and one that did not have a happy ending.

Edwards and other LeFlore County Sheriff Department deputies were called out to Ash Street in Monroe, where they discovered the crime scene.

"We received a call right at 5 p.m. (Tuesday) evening," Edwards said. "We found a white female in her 30s deceased inside the house from gunshot wounds. It was a robbery. According to the witnesses, just a large amount of drugs and a large amount of money were taken."

Two other younger males were in the residence, one of whom placed the 911 call.

"There was a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old male inside the house," Edwards said. "The 16-year-old placed the (911) call."

Edwards said the perpetrators have yet to be captured.

"The suspects are still at large," he said. "Our information was (they were) two young black males driving a small silver car."

Edwards said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was contacted, who in turn called the county medical examiner. The county medical examiner's office said the deceased's body was taken to Tulsa for an autopsy.

"It's still under investigation, myself (LeFlore County Sheriff's Department) and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. We're going to go through her phone and phone records and find out who she last talked to."

Edwards said that if anyone has any information that could help solve this crime to call either the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department at (918) 647-2327 or OSBI at (405) 848-6724.