Monthlong LeFlore County Historical Society golf tournament

The LeFlore County Historical Society has its second annual golf tournament in August at Choctaw Country Club. The LCHS offers that golfers can pick the day and time. Each team will receive a voucher for food and drinks. Scorecards are to be turned in to the LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowrey. One team may contact another to play against it. When all teams have played, the winners will be announced. Call 918-647-9330 to reserve a spot. First place is $400. Second place is $200. Seventh place is four dozen balls.