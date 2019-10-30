More fall events to spook you

The Halloween season is coming to a close, but there are still plenty of events for residents to get their spook on at, tonight and tomorrow. The following are a few events that didn't make it into our first fall fun roundup, and would make for great last-minute festive plans.

Tonight, Oct. 30:

Covenant Church in Poteau had a trunk or treat event scheduled for tonight, but due to rain in the forecast, they will be transitioning to a drive-thru event only.

Organizers urge participants to remember a few rules for the event:

- Candy will be handed out starting at 6 p.m., no earlier.

- The event will end at 7:30 sharp.

- Vehicles are only permitted to drive through one time each.

- No one is allowed to exit vehicles due to safety concerns.

- Parking crews will be working the main entrance to the event. Please follow their directions.

- No large trucks (Eighteen wheelers or box trucks), please...

For the full article, visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe.