Most Thursday Sporting Events Rained Out, Rescheduled for Friday

Most of the Thursday baseball and softball action was rained out Thursday and rescheduled for Friday.

Carl Albert State College's home baseball doubleheader with Murray State was rained out Thursday and rescheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at Ival Goodman Field at Mark Pollard Park. Saturday's twinbill between the two teams has been moved to 1 p.m. Sunday in Tishomingo.

The Class B Regional Baseball Tournaments at both Red Oak's Eagle Field and Whitesboro's Farris Fry Sports Complex were rained out Thursday and will begin Friday.

At Red Oak, Cameron and Caney will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, followed by Red Oak and Bluejacket at 3 p.m. The two winners will meet at 5 p.m., while the two losers will play at 7 p.m. The loser's-bracket final will be at noon Saturday, with the regional title game at 2 p.m. If a second title game is needed, it likely will be played Monday.

At Whitesboro, Leflore and Tupelo will play at 11 a.m. Friday; followed by Whitesboro and Coleman at 1 p.m. The winners will play at 3 p.m., followed by the losers at 5 p.m. The loser's-bracket final will take place at 11 a.m., with the regional championship t 1 p.m. If a second title game is needed, it likely will be played Monday.

The Class 3A District Baseball Tournament with Eufaula visiting Spiro was rained out Thursday. It will start at 5 p.m. Friday with a doubleheader, with the if-game Saturday if needed.

Thursday's Class 2A District Baseball Tourament with Sallisaw-Central at Howe was rained out and will begin Friday with a noon doubleheader at Lions Field, with the if-game on Saturday if necessary.

The Class 4A Regional Softball Tournament at Howe was rained out. It will take place Friday, with Pocola meeting Howe at 3 p.m., followed by Henryetta and Calera at 4:15 p.m. The winners will play at 5:30 p.m. in the regional finals, with the victor earning a trip to state. The losers of the first two games will meet at 6:45 p.m., with the winner meeting the 3:30 p.m. loser in the regional consolation title game at 8 p.m. with the winner making state as well.

The Class A Softball Regional Tournament at Kiowa was rained out Thursday and will be played Friday. New Lima will meet Kiowa at noon, followed by Leflore and Mountain View-Gotebo at 1:15 p.m. The two winners will play for the regional title and a trip to state at 2:30 p.m. The losers of the first two games will meet at 3:45 p.m., with the winner meeting the 2:30 p.m. loser in the regional consolation championship game at 5 p.m. with the winner also earning a trip to state.