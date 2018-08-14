Mother Nature wins out once more, raining out all diamond action Tuesday; 2018 CASC Fall Baseball Classic completely rained out, won't be rescheduled

For the second straight day, Mother Nature has prevailed on the fast-pitch softball and fall baseball diamonds as all of Tuesday’s action was rained out.

Softball games rained out were Muldrow at Poteau, Keota at Arkoma, Cameron at Leflore, Talihina at Wister, Whitesboro and Panola at Clayton-Buffalo Valley, Hartshorne at Heavener, Konawa at Howe, Bokoshe at Braggs and Panama at McCurtain.

Baseball games rained out Tuesday were Cameron and Buffalo Valley at Whitesboro, Clayton at Leflore, Smithville at Milburn and Wister at Rattan. None of these games has been rescheduled as of this time.

The Preston-Red Oak game already had been canceled due to repairs being done at Red Oak’s Eagle Field, while Howe’s home game with Panola had been canceled prior to Tuesday’s rain showers due to the Bearcats dropping the fall program for this season due to lack of numbers.

Also, Carl Albert State College baseball coach Tyler Guthrie announced Tuesday afternoon that the 2018 CASC Fall Baseball Classic, which was slated to begin Thursday and end Saturday, has been rained out completely and will not be rescheduled.