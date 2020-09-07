Motorcycle riders injured on Talimena Skyline Drive

A pair of motorcycle riders were injured Sunday afternoon on the Talimena Skyline Drive.

According to the report filed by Trooper Joshua Blake of the LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Rodolfo Casio-Orellana, 42, of Carrollton, Texas, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle on the Talimena Skyline Drive (Oklahoma State Highway 1), with passenger Susanna Aguinaga, 47, also of Carrollton.

At approximately 2:35 p.m. Sunday, Blake's report said that when Casio-Orellana was eight miles west of the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line on the Talimena Skyline Drive, his front tire blew out, causing the motorcycle to overtime and slide 109 feet before coming to a stop.

The report states both individuals were transported by LifeNet to the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock, Ark. Casio-Orellana and Aguinaga were admitted in stable condition for multiple injuries.

Blake was aided at the scene by the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, the United States Forestry Service and Southwest Emergency Medical Services.