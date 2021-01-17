Muldrow man, Springdale woman injured in Saturday accident near Hodgen
A Muldrow man and a woman from Springdale, Ark., were injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday night south of Hodgen.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Josh Blake, Royce Green, 45, from Muldrow was driving a 2004 Nissan Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) when, at approximately 6:24 p.m. Saturday two-tenths of a mile south of Church Street in Hodgen on U.S. 59, Green's rear tire blew out, causing the vehicle to depart the roadway to the right and overcorrected causing the vehicle to overturn.
Blake's report said Green was transported by Life Flight to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark., where he was reported in stable condition with a head injury.
Jorden Nelson, a 28-year-old female passenger from Springdale, suffered trunk internal injuries and was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Mena (Ark.) Regional Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, according to Blake's report.
A second passenger, Julia Cureton, 45, from Mena, was not injured, according to Blake's report.
Blake's report said all passengers in the vehicle were wearing seat belts, and the vehicle had airbags but none of them deployed.
Blake was assisted at the site by LeFlore County EMS, Life Flight, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, the Heavener Police Department and the Hodgen Fire Department.
