Muralists family visits for first time; Mother’s artwork draws attention for 80 years

In the photo: Nick, Michael, Kitty and Brigid Williams traveled across the country to celebrate their mother's birthday next to the mural Joan Cunningham Williams painted and hung in the Poteau Post Office

For nearly 80 years a mural painted by Joan Cunningham Williams of Rochester, NY has looked down on the residents as they enter to pick up mail or drop off a package. For most of that time the artist's family had never come together to celebrate their mother's work.

This past weekend, Williams' four children, Nick, Michael, Kitty and Brigid Williams made their way from Orcas Island, Wash., Millwood, Va., Manakin-Sabot Va., and Boston to experience one of their mother's favorite memories.

"It has been our plan since our mother died to visit Poteau and see the mural she painted. We wanted to know what it might have been like for a 24 year-old from Rochester, NY to arrive in Poteau to deliver her work," Brigid said.

