Muse resident confirmed with COVID-19 Friday

A second Muse resident in as many days has contracted COVID-19, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler on Friday.

Thursday saw five new COVID-19 cases, one each in Poteau, Muse, Spiro, Whitesboro and a Talihina resident who lives in Pushmataha County.

Since Saturday, there have been 20 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in LeFlore County.

Wheeler said there are 22 active cases in LeFlore County as of Friday afternoon — four in Poteau, seven in Spiro, three each in Heavener and Pocola, two in Muse, one in Whitesboro, one with a Talihina address living in Pushmataha County and one in far southern LeFlore County with a Smithville address.

Of the 54 total accumulative cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina resident who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 53 cases, one was that of a Talihina resident who lives in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to contract COVID-19 was an individual, while spending more time in LeFlore County, actually had a Moore address in Cleveland County, in which the case was recorded.

Wheeler said there have been 14,648 estimated number of Oklahomans to have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, 414,197 specimens have been tested for COVID-19, with 391,982 of those testing negative. There have been 1,949 Oklahomans hospitalized, with 1,462 of those discharged.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announces the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System; a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. This tool offers the public and local elected officials an easy way to recognize each county’s risk level. OSDH will update the alert system every Friday in the 11 a.m. Situation Update based on a seven-day rolling average of new cases.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.