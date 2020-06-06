New COVID-19 case confirmed Saturday in Spiro

After almost two weeks without LeFlore County getting a confirmed COVID-19 case, a new one cropped up Saturday as an individual in Spiro was confirmed with having the coronavirus.

Officially, this makes the 15th COVID-19 case in LeFlore County. Of the previous 14 cases, two were Talihina residents who lived outside the county — one who died from Pushmataha County and one from Latimer County.

One LeFlore County "case" was that of an individual who actually is a Moore resident in Cleveland County, in which the case was credited, but spends more time in LeFlore County. He was the first known LeFlore County individual to have contracted the coronavirus.

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said that the Spiro case is the only active case at this time as the previous confirmed case, that of a Heavener resident on Memorial Day, has now become inactive.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there are 7,059 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, with 347 total deaths.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, there have been 223,245 specimens tested for the coronavirus, with 214,598 of those testing negative. There have been 1,029 Oklahomans hospitalized for related issues from COVID-19, but 871 of those have been discharged.

Wheeler said that there have been a total of 5,867 of individuals who have estimated to have recovered.