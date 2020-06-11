New COVID-19 case in far southern LeFlore County confirmed

The 17th LeFlore County confirmed case of COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday in the southern end of the county, an infected person with a Smithville residence, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler.

That makes three active coronavirus cases in the county, adding to Saturday's COVID-19 case in Spiro and Monday's in Cameron.

Of the previous 14 cases in the county, two of them were Talihina residents who did not actually live in LeFlore County, one being a Pushmataha County individual who died earlier this spring and one in Latimer County.

The first LeFlore County "case" was an individual who spends most of his time in the county but had a Cleveland County residence, that of Moore, so he was credited to Cleveland County.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there are 7,626 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, 243,214 specimens have been tested for the coronavirus, with 233,819 of those testing negative. There have been 1,092 Oklahomans hospitalized due to COVID-19 issues, but 939 of those have been discharged. As of Thursday afternoon, Wheeler said there is an estimated recovery total from the coronavirus of 6,620 Oklahomans.