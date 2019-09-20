New Doc in town, come for meet and greet

In the photo: Kristy Tackett, DVM, examines a favorite little client Molly, as Molly tries to get in a quick kiss before wiggling out of Tackett's hands. The public is invited to meet Dr. Tackett and the staff at an open house Sat. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 115 Circle Drive in Poteau.

PDN photo by Dianna F. Dandridge-Rystrom

There's a Doc (as in dog doc) who has come to town and she's ready to meet the clients that she will be serving.

Kristy Tackett, a practicing veterinarian since 2012, has recently come to Poteau and will be taking over the practice of Dr. Phil Chitwood, as he begins the transition into retirement.

Tackett has been in Poteau since August, but was practicing under another veterinarian, waiting for the time to be right for her to purchase her own clinic. That now-time arrived when she heard that Chitwood might be considering selling his practice, The Poteau Valley Veterinary Hospital.

