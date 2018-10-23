New doctor joins EOMC

Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center of Poteau announced the newest edition to its staff.

Marcella P. Jones, D.O. MPH (Master of Public Health), is taking appointments. Her office is located on the third floor of Family Medical Clinic.

Jones comes to EOMC with more than 40 years of experience in the medical field. She is also bilingual. Some of the areas that Jones has a special interest in include migraine headaches, bio-identical hormone therapy, weight loss, sports injuries, skin biopsies, women’s health and osteopathic manipulative therapy.

Her office number is (918) 635-3465.