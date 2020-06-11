New evidence in Monroe homicide investigation found Thursday afternoon in Long Lake

While LeFlore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards could not elaborate too much, he could say that new evidence in the ongoing investigation of Tuesday afternoon's homicide in Monroe was found Thursday afternoon in Long Lake.

At about 10 a.m. Thursday, three different agencies, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team converged upon Long Lake Resort, following a lead in the case of Tuesday afternoon's homicide that claimed the life of Marlene Garcia, who was in her 30s, on Ash Street in Monroe.

While Edwards couldn't get specific on what was being sought in the waters of Long Lake, he could say that which was being sought was found.

"We found what we were looking for," Edwards said. "The evidence found will help in the investigation of this homicide case."

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Edwards and the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call to head to the Ash Street residence in Monroe. Upon arrival, Edwards and other LeFlore County Sheriff's Department deputies found "a white female in her 30s deceased inside the house from gunshot wounds," Edwards said Tuesday night. "It was a robbery. According to the witnesses, just a large amount of drugs and a large amount of money were taken."

Two other younger males were in the residence, one of whom placed the 911 call.

"There was a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old male inside the house," Edwards said. "The 16-year-old placed the (911) call."

Edwards said the perpetrators have yet to be captured.

"The suspects are still at large," he said. "Our information was (they were) two young black males driving a small silver car."

Edwards said that if anyone has any information that could help solve this crime to call either the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department at (918) 647-2327 or OSBI at (405) 848-6724.