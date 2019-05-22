New Experience
By:
Dianna F. Dandridge-Rystrom
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
POTEAU, OK
A new calf at the Milbauer Longhorn Ranch sidles up next to his mama for a quick drink at the milk
bar before getting introduced to the rest of the herd. This was one of the fi rst two calves born on the
Milbauer Ranch, a new experience for Joe and Sandy Milbauer.
For the full story, please subscribe to the e-edition at www.poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions , or come
into the office at 804 N Broadway, #A in Poteau!
Category: