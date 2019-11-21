New program boosts children’s mental health

Raising children is a monumental, lifelong task. For those families caring for a child with mental health issues, it can be even more so. Fortunately for residents of LeFlore County the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse has many services in the area, Systems of Care organizations, that are here to help.

According to the ODMHSAS website, Systems of Care "is a comprehensive spectrum of mental health and other support services that are organized into coordinated networks to meet the multiple and changing needs of children, adolescents and their families with a serious emotional disturbance. It accomplishes this by providing community based, family driven, youth guided, and culturally competent services statewide."

