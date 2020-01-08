New sheriff brings 30 years experience

As of about 2:30 p.m. Monday, LeFlore County has a new sheriff, but only new in name as Donnie Edwards brings some 30 years experience to the table.

County commissioner chairman Lance Smith did the honors of swearing Edwards into office Monday after Rob Seale resigned his position effective Dec. 31.

Edwards has spent all but a brief period of his law enforcement career in LeFlore County, having served as a deputy under five sheriffs. He started his career as a reserve officer in Mansfield, Ark., before moving to LeFlore County.

With an election looming in the next six months, Edwards said he plans on maintaining the deputy force he has and working on issues that affect the county residents.

"I've worked with this group for quite a while and I am very satisfied in their abilities and skills as law enforcement officers," Edwards said.

"I want to increase drug arrests. We are going to focus on curbing the drug crimes, and by doing so curbing many of our burglaries and break-ins, as they are all tied together," Edwards said.