Newest Viking

Madill’s Devon Chapa, seated at right, signs a baseball letter of intent with Carl Albert State College on Monday in the Mick Thompson Fieldhouse lobby. He will play outfield and is a right-handed pitcher. Sharing the moment are, clockwise from bottom left, mother Christa, sister Tillie, father Rene’ and sister Kristen. Photo by Tyler Guthrie
Tuesday, July 17, 2018

