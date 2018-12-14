Newest Viking Runners

Heavener cross country runners Maliek Lira, seated left, and Selena Ibarra, seated right, signed letters of intent with Carl Albert State College in a signing ceremony Friday morning inside the high school library. Sharing the moment are, back row, from left, Heavener cross country coach Ray West, Ruben Lira, Gailena Lena, Celia Martinez and CASC cross country coach Aaron Emberton. Photo by Craig Hall/The Heavener Ledger
