NFHS offering free video production units for schools

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced Wednesday that the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) Network is offering up to two cameras for member schools that currently lack production capabilities.

These production devices are promoted as not needing a camera operator, having multi-view cameras, capable of plugging into the scoreboard device to enable automated score integration and a desktop computer for production integration and video processing.

The program seeks to help schools facing lost revenue and restricted attendance at sporting events and other events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFHS Network, which streams sporting events, has allocated more than $200 million to the project, per a press release.

This program will help fans follow the games if they cannot attend. The schools will be able to obtain up to two Pixellot automated production units by signing up at www.nfhsnetwork.com/pixellot.