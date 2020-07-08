Nine new COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County confirmed Wednesday

Nine new LeFlore County residents were confirmed with COVID-19 Wednesday, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler.

The new cases were one in Poteau, four in Spiro, three in Heavener and one in Pocola. That came on the heels just 24 hours before with three other COVID-19 cases confirmed — two in Poteau and one in Pocola — Tuesday.

All total, there are 19 active cases — six in Spiro, three each in Poteau, Heavener and Pocola, three in southern LeFlore County with Smithville addesses and one in Cameron. One of the active cases as of Tuesday, a Bokoshe individual, went to inactive Wednesday.

Of the 48 total accumulative cases, one has ended with a death, that being a Talihina resident who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 47 cases, one was that of a Talihina resident who lives in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to contract COVID-19 was an individual, while spending more time in LeFlore County, actually had a Moore address in Cleveland County, in which the case was recorded.

Wheeler said there have been 13,538 estimated number of Oklahomans to have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 397,647 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 376,930 of those testing negative. There have been 1,804 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19, but 1,346 of those have been discharged.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.