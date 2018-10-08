No. 1 Alabama too much for Arkansas Razorbacks

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 334 yards and four touchdowns as No. 1 Alabama ran its winning streak against Arkansas to 12 straight with a 65-31 win Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville.

One individual who did catch my eye was Arkansas player Chase Hayden, who after the team entered the field to start the game, went off by himself for a short prayer to get right with God before taking on the No. 1 team in the nation.